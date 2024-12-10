MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 3,332 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $24,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 45.1% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Tenere Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tenere Capital LLC now owns 36,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 973.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,717,000 after purchasing an additional 119,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Danaher by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 239,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,708,000 after purchasing an additional 26,928 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.16.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $235.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.14. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.96 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The company has a market capitalization of $170.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.