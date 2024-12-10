MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 220.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,437 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $15,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,834,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,618,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 41,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 333.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 56,181 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWX stock opened at $82.81 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $67.98 and a 1-year high of $85.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

