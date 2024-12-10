MML Investors Services LLC Has $18.76 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.18% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $18,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 232,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth $9,226,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,760,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,200,000 after purchasing an additional 698,381 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $59.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.88. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $48.33 and a 52-week high of $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

