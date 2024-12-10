MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 18,911 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,911 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $21,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 144,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 17,388 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 153,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 72,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,213.3% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 908,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,256,000 after acquiring an additional 894,345 shares during the period.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.46 and a twelve month high of $59.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

