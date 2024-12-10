MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 93,511 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,511 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.43% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $105,000.
BSCP stock opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.58. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $20.71.
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
