MoneyLion Inc. Announces Merger Agreement with Gen Digital Inc.

MoneyLion Inc., a Delaware corporation, disclosed on December 10, 2024, the signing of an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Gen Digital Inc., another Delaware corporation. The companies jointly released a press statement revealing this development. This merger agreement involves Gen Digital, Maverick Group Holdings, Inc., a Delaware firm and a wholly-owned Gen Digital subsidiary, and MoneyLion.

The press release noted the two companies’ collaboration to execute this agreement, aiming to integrate forces and assets. The agreement and its implications are detailed in the Exhibit 99.1 of MoneyLion’s latest SEC filing, categorically labeled as a joint press release. It’s essential to highlight that the information shared, inclusive of the press release, will not be considered as ‘filed’ under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, neither will it be incorporated by reference in any Securities Act or Exchange Act filing.

The forward-looking statements within the documents related to this agreement indicate inherent risks and uncertainties, in line with applicable regulations and disclosures pertaining to such business undertakings. These statements shed light on the strategic and financial benefits expected from this deal, including the enhanced financial performance envisaged post-merger.

The merger’s completion is subject to various conditions and regulatory approvals. If successful, it could lead to changes in the two companies’ operations, customer relationships, and even share prices before and after the merger’s conclusion. The potential benefits identified in this agreement, like cost savings and improved operational efficiency, may take time to materialize, contingent upon various market dynamics and regulatory landscapes.

Both MoneyLion and Gen Digital remain dedicated to providing updated information about this merger and any consequential matters to their stakeholders. Participants and investors are encouraged to stay informed by referring to the formal filings and announcements made by the companies through the SEC and their official websites. This merger represents a significant step in the companies’ strategic growth plans, aiming to combine resources and strengths to achieve synergies and value creation for their customers and shareholders.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read MoneyLion’s 8K filing here.

