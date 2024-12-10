MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.
MDB opened at $350.13 on Tuesday. MongoDB has a one year low of $212.74 and a one year high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.94 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.20.
In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $39,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,425. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,131,006 shares in the company, valued at $289,820,287.50. This trade represents a 0.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,255,929 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
