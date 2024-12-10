M&T Bank Corp Has $149.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,603,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,075 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.84% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $149,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 38,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $55.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

