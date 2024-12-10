M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2,527.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440,803 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $58,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth $160,985,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Airbnb by 3.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,260,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $787,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $592,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $1,250,502.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at $21,466,767. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $27,692,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,315,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,909,440. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 748,465 shares of company stock worth $96,015,340 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $137.27 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.92 and its 200 day moving average is $134.97.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.