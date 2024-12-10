M&T Bank Corp Sells 14,098 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,098 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.51% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $44,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,883,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,540,000 after acquiring an additional 362,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,364,000 after purchasing an additional 75,363 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,196,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 985,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,483,000 after purchasing an additional 72,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 918,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,346,000 after buying an additional 44,711 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.21 and a 200-day moving average of $80.46. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.84 and a twelve month high of $85.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

