M&T Bank Corp Trims Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 218,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,044 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $40,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12,940.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 536,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,262,000 after acquiring an additional 532,871 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 702,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,836,000 after purchasing an additional 433,178 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 457,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,163,000 after purchasing an additional 276,200 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 585,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,217,000 after purchasing an additional 274,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,351,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,962,000 after buying an additional 262,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $259,876.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,523 shares in the company, valued at $111,425,112.52. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total value of $3,048,195.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,649 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,768.41. This represents a 27.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,030 shares of company stock worth $5,873,691 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $204.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.69 and a 12 month high of $216.26. The stock has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.93.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

