National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 81,730 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,730 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.07% of Prudential Financial worth $28,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4,130.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,571 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 97.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 724,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,874,000 after purchasing an additional 357,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,444,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,903,000 after buying an additional 344,254 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,542,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,134,000 after purchasing an additional 305,143 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,226,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.42.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 261,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $7,200,007.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,208,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,071,781.42. This trade represents a 6.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $122.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.60 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The firm has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.95 and its 200-day moving average is $120.43.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.01. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 46.22%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

