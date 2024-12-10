National Bank of Canada FI Buys 23,205 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,205 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.06% of Delta Air Lines worth $19,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 7,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $470,276.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,130.14. The trade was a 11.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,305,148.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,608.72. The trade was a 52.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,240 shares of company stock worth $8,044,893 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAL. BNP Paribas upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL opened at $62.27 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.34 and a 1 year high of $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.99.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

