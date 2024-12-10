National Bank of Canada FI Buys 36,867 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 217.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 36,867 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $23,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,985,000 after acquiring an additional 25,796 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.7% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 274,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 46,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.33, for a total value of $22,453,729.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 171,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,724,268.66. The trade was a 21.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.50.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TDY opened at $470.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.04. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $355.41 and a 12-month high of $492.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 16.88%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Stories

