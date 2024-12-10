National Bank of Canada FI Buys 58,075 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,075 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $17,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2,830.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $137.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.62 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.59.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBRE. Wolfe Research raised CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $238,382.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,026.36. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

