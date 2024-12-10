National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Position in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 272,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,762 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.12% of Evergy worth $16,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy during the second quarter worth $41,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.58. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kevin E. Bryant sold 48,141 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $3,029,513.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62.93. This trade represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.