National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,213 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Hershey were worth $19,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $961,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Hershey by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 72.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 35,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $193.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $168.16 and a 1 year high of $211.92.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.13%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hershey

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.