National Bank of Canada FI Has $19.97 Million Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 72.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,308 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,631 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $19,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 5.7% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,688 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 161,655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,820 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,758,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $614,280,000 after purchasing an additional 574,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $39.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.79%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

