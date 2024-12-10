National Bank of Canada FI Sells 46,320 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,320 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.59% of BRP worth $25,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BRP by 350.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the third quarter worth $72,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in BRP during the third quarter worth $161,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in BRP in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BRP during the second quarter valued at $209,000.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Price Performance

DOOO stock opened at $53.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 2.03. BRP Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $75.59.

BRP Cuts Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. BRP had a return on equity of 58.01% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Desjardins lowered shares of BRP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRP

BRP Company Profile

(Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.