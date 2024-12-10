Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG) Shares Up 12.7% – Here’s What Happened

Nevada King Gold Corp. (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 108,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 172,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Nevada King Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.32. The company has a market cap of C$106.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.57.

Nevada King Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Nevada, the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, iron ore, vanadium, and other base metals. The company was formerly known as Victory Metals Inc and changed its name to Nevada King Gold Corp in April 2021.

