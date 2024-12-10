Nichols (LON:NICL) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,315 ($16.76) and last traded at GBX 1,300 ($16.57), with a volume of 18089 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,295 ($16.51).

Nichols Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of £474.89 million, a PE ratio of 2,539.22 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,155.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,103.68.

Nichols Company Profile

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in supply of soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, SLUSH OUPPiE, CocaCola, Coke, pepsi, IRN BRU, Old Jamaica, Ocean Spray, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.

