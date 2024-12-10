Nicole Marie Frechette Purchases 8,200 Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Stock

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) Senior Officer Nicole Marie Frechette acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.67 per share, with a total value of C$30,094.00.

Nicole Marie Frechette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Nicole Marie Frechette bought 4,950 shares of Baytex Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.05 per share, with a total value of C$20,022.75.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

BTE traded down C$0.05 on Tuesday, reaching C$3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,715,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,910. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$3.56 and a 12-month high of C$5.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.49. The company has a market cap of C$2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61.

Baytex Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.97.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

