Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $32.07 Million Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,531,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,495 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Ares Capital worth $32,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 2,104.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,613,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $756,620,000 after buying an additional 3,449,395 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 20.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,681,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,166 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the second quarter worth about $9,815,000. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its position in Ares Capital by 21.2% during the third quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,787,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,428,000 after purchasing an additional 312,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,492,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,778,000 after purchasing an additional 273,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ARCC opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $22.43.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 53.71%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

