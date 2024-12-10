Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $39.49 Million Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 530,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Equity Residential worth $39,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,560,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter worth about $2,144,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,922,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,796,976,000 after purchasing an additional 321,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $73.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.92. Equity Residential has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $78.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.76.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.66%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

