Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $53.12 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,411 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Ross Stores worth $53,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 8,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $1,302,084.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,038,546.36. This represents a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $156.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.53 and a 1 year high of $163.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $179.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ROST

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.