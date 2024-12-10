Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $56.84 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,549 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $56,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.0% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,408,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 34,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KMB opened at $132.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.42. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.67 and a 12 month high of $149.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.93.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $417,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at $702,417.53. This represents a 37.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

