Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 860,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $34,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth about $1,748,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 4.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 865,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,085,000 after purchasing an additional 312,042 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock opened at $37.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.42.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.55%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

