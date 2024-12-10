Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 9,695 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 332,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,695 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Atmos Energy worth $46,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 10.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,745,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,906,618,000 after buying an additional 1,341,640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,800,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,498,153,000 after purchasing an additional 362,594 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,550,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,834,000 after acquiring an additional 19,981 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,521,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,506,000 after buying an additional 66,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,059,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Edward Geiser acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $362,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,003.78. The trade was a 2,450.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of ATO opened at $141.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.21 and a 200 day moving average of $131.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.70. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $110.46 and a one year high of $152.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.69.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

