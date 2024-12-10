Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 2,387.5% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total value of $59,010.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,287 shares in the company, valued at $862,081.49. This trade represents a 6.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.75, for a total transaction of $82,657.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,159.50. This trade represents a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,629 shares of company stock worth $914,400 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $255.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.80. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $222.18 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

