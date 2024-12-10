Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nortech Systems Stock Up 3.6 %

NSYS opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Nortech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20.

Get Nortech Systems alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Nortech Systems worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.