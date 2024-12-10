Northamber plc (LON:NAR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.30

Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Northamber Stock Down 1.2 %

NAR opened at GBX 28 ($0.36) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 30.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 35.48. Northamber has a twelve month low of GBX 27.07 ($0.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 51 ($0.65). The company has a market capitalization of £7.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,400.00 and a beta of -0.10.

About Northamber

Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of computer hardware, computer printers and peripheral products, computer telephony products, and other electronic transmission equipment in the United Kingdom. The company offers audio visual products, such as collaboration and conferencing, connectivity and control, interactive displays, lighting, live solutions, professional audio and displays, projection, and security and thermal solutions; and computer accessories and components, dictation, disk and memory, laptop/desktop PCs, mice and keyboards, monitors, tablets and virtual desktop.

