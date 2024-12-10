Northamber plc (LON:NAR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.30

Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Northamber Stock Down 1.2 %
NAR opened at GBX 28 ($0.36) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 30.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 35.48. Northamber has a twelve month low of GBX 27.07 ($0.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 51 ($0.65). The company has a market capitalization of £7.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,400.00 and a beta of -0.10.
About Northamber
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Northamber
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Top 3 Finance Stocks to Hold for Strong Returns This Quarter
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Does China Investigation Change NVIDIA’s Outlook; Yes, No, Maybe?
Receive News & Ratings for Northamber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northamber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.