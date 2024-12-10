Northland Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AI. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on C3.ai from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.10.

NYSE AI opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $42.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in C3.ai by 8.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,728,000 after purchasing an additional 178,870 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,465,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,460,000 after buying an additional 92,280 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in C3.ai by 679.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 75,923 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

