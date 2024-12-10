Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.2% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 252,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,984,000 after acquiring an additional 46,394 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $111.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $498.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.90. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $94.73 and a 1-year high of $148.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.