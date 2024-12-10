Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) versus NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) and NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Nuvalent has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuCana has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nuvalent and NuCana, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvalent 1 1 10 1 2.85 NuCana 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

Nuvalent currently has a consensus price target of $112.60, suggesting a potential upside of 19.90%. NuCana has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,793.94%. Given NuCana’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NuCana is more favorable than Nuvalent.

This table compares Nuvalent and NuCana”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvalent N/A N/A -$126.22 million ($3.47) -27.06 NuCana N/A N/A -$34.37 million ($10.48) -0.13

Nuvalent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NuCana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvalent and NuCana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvalent N/A -28.63% -27.15% NuCana N/A -314.47% -112.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.3% of Nuvalent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of NuCana shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Nuvalent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of NuCana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nuvalent beats NuCana on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. It applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing ProTides medicines to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells. Its pipeline includes NUC-3373, a chemical entity derived from the nucleoside analog 5-fluorouracil that is in Phase 1b/2 study in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer, Phase 2 clinical trial for the second-line treatment of patients with advanced colorectal cancer, and Phase 1b/2 modular clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors and lung cancer. It is also developing NUC-7738, a ProTide transformation of 3'-deoxyadenosine, which is in the Phase 2 part of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors. The company has an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd to discover, drug design, and in vitro screen purine and pyrimidine-based nucleosides as potential drug candidates. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. NuCana plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

