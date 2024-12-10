NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT) Shares Sold by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF accounts for 1.2% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMIT. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the third quarter valued at $547,000.

Get NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF alerts:

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MMIT stock opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $24.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32.

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Company Profile

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.