OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of OPENLANE from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

KAR traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.52. 786,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32. OPENLANE has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $20.71.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.68 million. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 4.26%. OPENLANE’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OPENLANE will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brad S. Lakhia bought 4,985 shares of OPENLANE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.06 per share, with a total value of $99,999.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at $286,918.18. The trade was a 53.50 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OPENLANE by 5.3% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in OPENLANE by 1.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 175.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 2.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

