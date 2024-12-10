Oppenheimer Boosts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $400.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $350.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MDB. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MongoDB from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.28.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MDB

MongoDB Stock Down 12.3 %

MongoDB stock traded down $43.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.00. 3,438,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,187. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $212.74 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.48. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $39,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,425. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,131,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,820,287.50. This trade represents a 0.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,600 shares of company stock worth $7,255,929 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 23.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,102,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,632,000 after purchasing an additional 592,038 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 156.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,222,000 after acquiring an additional 400,705 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in MongoDB by 1,098.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 424,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,084,000 after acquiring an additional 388,979 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $52,131,000. Finally, Avala Global LP bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.