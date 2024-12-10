Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-1.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.21-14.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.64 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Guggenheim upped their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.52.

Oracle Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $190.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $528.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.67.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

