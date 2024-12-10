Orion Capital Management LLC Has $748,000 Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.10.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $102.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.20 and a 200-day moving average of $82.53. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.87 and a 1 year high of $116.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $568,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,884,216.95. This represents a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,827,693.97. This represents a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,226,675 over the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

