Orion Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

EQWL opened at $106.02 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.43 and a fifty-two week high of $107.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.50.

About Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

