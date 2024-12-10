Orion Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Orion Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 1.1% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,507,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 90.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 302,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Roth Capital raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $986.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,248.06.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,254.90 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $914.50 and a 52 week high of $1,265.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,204.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1,120.87.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,849. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total value of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,201.95. The trade was a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

