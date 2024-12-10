Orion Capital Management LLC Sells 2,315 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Orion Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 29.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.9% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 2.6% in the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.9% in the second quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS PAPR opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

