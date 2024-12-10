Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 8,696 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 1,830.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 69.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 89.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 5,773.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.69.

Avantor Stock Up 3.3 %

AVTR opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average of $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

