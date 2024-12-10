Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.43.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $233.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 1.07. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.30 and a 12-month high of $237.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 60.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,757 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.82, for a total value of $2,439,902.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,118.98. The trade was a 45.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,880 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total value of $880,837.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,308,431.76. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,532 shares of company stock valued at $12,264,846. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

