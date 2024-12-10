Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,183 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 38,193 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 61,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Down 0.1 %

KVUE opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13. The company has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.