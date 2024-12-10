Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $487.67.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $553.83 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $358.89 and a one year high of $577.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $532.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.05, for a total value of $1,199,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,437.45. This represents a 33.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.68, for a total transaction of $5,900,814.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,190.48. The trade was a 64.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,715 shares of company stock valued at $11,983,436. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

