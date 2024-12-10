Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,292 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 323,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,607,000 after purchasing an additional 33,713 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 56,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,562,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 42,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,979,000 after buying an additional 29,194 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $2,152.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,363.97 and a 12-month high of $2,388.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,095.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,931.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $45.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $47.40 by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $55.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 187.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,025.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,157.64.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

