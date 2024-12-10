Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $4.35 Million Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8,594.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $17,853,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 194.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,962,000 after buying an additional 44,768 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 200.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 483,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,306,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $119,352.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,071.12. The trade was a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $303,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,332.92. This represents a 8.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $192.42 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $113.81 and a one year high of $206.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 41.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.09.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

