Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $4.46 Million Holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Free Report) by 543.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,231 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.68% of TCW Transform 500 ETF worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOTE. Fairman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF by 117.5% in the second quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in TCW Transform 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $321,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TCW Transform 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $410,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in TCW Transform 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in TCW Transform 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $1,736,000.

Get TCW Transform 500 ETF alerts:

TCW Transform 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOTE opened at $71.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.84 million, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.01.

TCW Transform 500 ETF Company Profile

The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large Cap Select index. The ETF currently has 410.2m in AUM and 505 holdings. VOTE tracks a market-cap-weighted index consisting of large-cap US stocks VOTE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Engine No.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Transform 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Transform 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.