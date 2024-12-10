Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 259,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,618 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ING. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,306,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,713 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,972,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 68,451,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,072,000 after purchasing an additional 429,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ING Groep by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 599,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 359,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,204,000. 4.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep Stock Performance

ING Groep stock opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.27. The company has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.48. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ING. Citigroup raised ING Groep to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

